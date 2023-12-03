Previous
Dunnock by susiemc
Photo 1970

Dunnock

These little birds are not very colourful but I think they're quite pretty in their own understated way.
This one was on the edge of the pond trying to decide whether or not to take a bath.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
I love this little bird I have the occasional visiting the garden . !
December 5th, 2023  
