Previous
Photo 1970
Dunnock
These little birds are not very colourful but I think they're quite pretty in their own understated way.
This one was on the edge of the pond trying to decide whether or not to take a bath.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5791
photos
66
followers
53
following
539% complete
1963
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st December 2023 2:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
pond
,
dunnock
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I love this little bird I have the occasional visiting the garden . !
December 5th, 2023
