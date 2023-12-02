Previous
Blackcap by susiemc
Photo 1969

Blackcap

Blackcaps don't usually stay around for the winter, they usually migrate to warmer climes. This one might be regretting his decision to stay.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Sue Cooper

