Photo 1968
Bluetit Taking a Bath
The temperature outside was barely above zero but that didn't deter the bluetits from enjoying the little pool at the top of the waterfall.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
7
Album
Birds and other Wildlife
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
1st December 2023 2:22pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
pond
,
bluetit
