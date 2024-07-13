Previous
Small Copper on Ragwort by susiemc
Photo 1988

Small Copper on Ragwort

Earlier in the week the sun shone briefly and this pretty butterfly came out to play. It was tiny!
We haven’t had any internet in our holiday cottage for a couple of days so I’m a bit behind.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Heather ace
Oh that butterfly is a beauty, Sue (and so glad you have seen...one). Really pretty on the yellow flowers! Fav
July 14th, 2024  
