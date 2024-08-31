Sign up
Photo 2070
A Cuddly Billy Goat
I just love this photo. I took it last week at the Small Breeds Farm Park. This goat was so friendly and was enjoying a cuddle with Martha.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6092
photos
63
followers
48
following
567% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2024 1:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
goat
,
martha
,
angora goat
,
small breeds farm park
xbm
ace
Not quite sure who is enjoying this most! The goat or Martha.
September 1st, 2024
