An Interesting Bug by susiemc
An Interesting Bug

I've never seen anything like this before. It appears to be a spider because if you look closely it has 8 legs. It was in the same bit of garden, a wild flower patch, where I saw the ladybirds yesterday. It is encouraging to see all this wildlife.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
xbm ace
Never seen one like this before.
April 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yikes, not a pretty customer especially if you do not like spiders ! Fav for the find and shot of this unusual one !
April 12th, 2024  
