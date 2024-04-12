Sign up
Photo 1977
An Interesting Bug
I've never seen anything like this before. It appears to be a spider because if you look closely it has 8 legs. It was in the same bit of garden, a wild flower patch, where I saw the ladybirds yesterday. It is encouraging to see all this wildlife.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
wildlife
spider
insect
garden
xbm
ace
Never seen one like this before.
April 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yikes, not a pretty customer especially if you do not like spiders ! Fav for the find and shot of this unusual one !
April 12th, 2024
