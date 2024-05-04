Sign up
Photo 1949
Tree Peony
This flower measures 24 cm (9.4 inches). It's HUGE! Most of the flowers have come out while I've been away and unfortunately they've been battered by the weather. This one was looking good today so I quickly snapped it.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
flower
garden
tree peony
Dorothy
ace
One of my favourite flowers for their scent and generous size flowers.
May 4th, 2024
