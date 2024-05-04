Previous
Tree Peony by susiemc
Tree Peony

This flower measures 24 cm (9.4 inches). It's HUGE! Most of the flowers have come out while I've been away and unfortunately they've been battered by the weather. This one was looking good today so I quickly snapped it.
Sue Cooper

Dorothy
One of my favourite flowers for their scent and generous size flowers.
