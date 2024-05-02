Melrose Abbey

Melrose Abbey is a ruin, but a magnificent one. Sadly much of it is covered in scaffolding at the present time so I only photographed part of it. I'm standing in an apple orchard while taking the photo and that's apple blossom in the foreground.

Melrose Abbey is famous because Robert the Bruce's heart is buried there. "He requested that his heart be taken on a tour of the holy land and presented before God at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre before ultimately being buried at Melrose Abbey"



"Robert the Bruce was Robert 1 King of the Scotts from 1306 to his death in 1329.

Robert the Bruce's army defeated Edward 2nd of England at Bannockburn on the 23rd and 24th April 1314. The Scotts defeated a much larger and better armed English army because of their superior battle tactics.

He fought successfully during his reign to restore Scotland to an independent kingdom and is regarded in Scotland as a national hero"