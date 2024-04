I’m in Scotland

I came here today on a coach with some of my U3A group. We left Brecon at 7.45 a.m. and arrived here in Dumfries at 5.30 p.m. We stopped off at Windermere in the Lake District on the way and went on a boat trip on the lake. We’re staying here for 4 nights. It’s been sunny all day and the hotel is wonderful.