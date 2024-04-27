Previous
The First of the Rhododendrons by susiemc
The First of the Rhododendrons

Despite the exceptionally cold, exceptionally wet weather everything in the garden is coming into bloom.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beauty, Sue !
April 27th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful, mine are still in bud!
April 27th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Feels almost tropical with the brightness and colours.
April 27th, 2024  
