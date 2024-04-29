The Burrell Collection



"A staggering 9,000 objects form The Burrell Collection. Highlights include one of the most significant holdings of Chinese art in the UK, medieval treasures including stained glass, arms and armour and over 200 tapestries which rank amongst the finest in the world, and paintings by renowned French artists including Manet, Cezanne and Degas.



According to the Burrells’ specific wishes, it was to be housed where people could appreciate the art in a countryside setting.



This magnificent collection in its purpose-built home surrounded by beautiful parkland, is ranked amongst the most significant civic museum collections in the UK, comparable to the National Gallery and the V&A in London".



The above is quoted direct from the website.



We visited this amazing museum the morning after we arrived in Scotland. Before we went to Scotland several members of the group were getting very excited about seeing this collection. I had never heard of it! I thought I was the only person who had never heard of it but gradually realised that was not the case.



Although art is not really my thing, I am learning. This exhibition was impressive, as was the very modern, purpose built building in which it was housed. I wandered around for a couple of hours just taking photos of random things that I liked. Here are just a few. After a couple of hours I'd had enough and went for a walk in the grounds.