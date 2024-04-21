Previous
I Couldn't Resist by susiemc
I Couldn't Resist

With all the wind and rain we've had it's difficult to find a perfect dandelion seed head.
21st April 2024

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

Jesika
It's very hard to resist and it's a beautiful capture
April 21st, 2024  
