Photo 564
Aquaduct
Aquaducts fascinate me. I think they're such impressive feats of engineering.
This is exactly the same bit of the canal that was on yesterday's post but without the boat and taken from a different angle
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2020-07-16
The canal is the brecon and monmouth canal and here it crosses over the river Usk.
As aquaducts go, this is a small one. The most impressive one I've seen is at Llangollen in North Wales
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-6/2018-04-28
and
https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-6/2018-04-29
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
16th July 2020 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aquaduct
,
river usk
,
brecon and monmouth canal
