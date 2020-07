Aquaducts fascinate me. I think they're such impressive feats of engineering.This is exactly the same bit of the canal that was on yesterday's post but without the boat and taken from a different angle https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-5/2020-07-16 The canal is the brecon and monmouth canal and here it crosses over the river Usk.As aquaducts go, this is a small one. The most impressive one I've seen is at Llangollen in North Wales https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-6/2018-04-28 and https://365project.org/susiemc/album-1-year-6/2018-04-29