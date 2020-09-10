Just One Apple

We have one very small apple tree in our back garden. We rescued it two years ago, along with a couple of other apple trees and a cherry tree which are in the front garden, when our neighbour was throwing them out. This little tree never looked very healthy and last year it never even produced any blossom. I have watered it, fed it, talked to it and generally nurtured it and although it continued to look sickly all spring and into the summer, it produced blossom and then just one apple. Chris and I shared it and it tasted wonderful. The tree is now looking very healthy so I have great hopes for next year.