Photo 931
Lunch at Stockton Bury
Stockton Bury Gardens is a favourite place of mine so I took Pat, my sister in law. There's a lovely cafe there. The weather was good so we were able to sit outside which I much prefer when possible.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4747
photos
77
followers
57
following
5
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
iPhone 8 Plus
16th July 2021 12:24pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
family
,
sue
,
pat
,
leominster
,
stockton bury gardens
