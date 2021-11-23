Previous
Next
Looking Forward with Optimism by susiemc
Photo 1058

Looking Forward with Optimism

These are hyacinth bulbs which Chris has just planted. I hope I'll soon be able to post a photo of them in bloom.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha !! at first I thought it was a dish of seeds for the birds !! - Perhaps its time I had my eyes tested ! - Looking forward to seeing the hyacinth in flower !
November 24th, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
@beryl That made me smile Beryl 😂😂 but I can see what you mean.
November 24th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@beryl I thought the same but when you click on to the photo you can see the shoots! I thought I was loosing it completely….trying to remember what hyacinth bulbs look like!
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise