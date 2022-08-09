Sign up
Photo 1317
A View from the Canal Towpath
The mountain in the distance is Sugar Loaf, one of the peaks in the Black Mountains near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Tags
sugar loaf
,
brecon beacons national park
,
black mountains
,
brecon and monmouth canal
