From the Youngest to the Oldest

We’ve been visiting Martha, Rosie and Jake. Martha is the youngest of my children and Jake is the youngest of my grandchildren. Jake will be 2 weeks old tomorrow. Yesterday evening we visited Paul, Vio, Emily and Oscar. Paul is the oldest of my children and Emily is the oldest of my grandchildren. Emily is 15 years 9 months. Vio took this photo of Chris and me with Paul (in the middle), Emily and Oscar. It’s been a good few days for family photos.