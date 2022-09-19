Previous
Next
Saying Goodbye by susiemc
Photo 1358

Saying Goodbye

Today I am proud to be British, I'm not always but today I am.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
372% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
A fabulous ceremony wasn’t it Sue. Very fitting for an amazing lady.
September 19th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
@phil_sandford I couldn't agree more Phil. I've been glued to the TV all day.
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such grand ceremony -for such an amazing monarch- I was also glued to the TV all day !
September 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise