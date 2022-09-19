Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1358
Saying Goodbye
Today I am proud to be British, I'm not always but today I am.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5269
photos
70
followers
52
following
372% complete
View this month »
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
Latest from all albums
1888
1354
1355
1889
1356
1357
1890
1358
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
19th September 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funeral
,
the queen
Phil Sandford
ace
A fabulous ceremony wasn’t it Sue. Very fitting for an amazing lady.
September 19th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@phil_sandford
I couldn't agree more Phil. I've been glued to the TV all day.
September 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such grand ceremony -for such an amazing monarch- I was also glued to the TV all day !
September 19th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close