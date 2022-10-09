Previous
Sunflower Close-Up by susiemc
Photo 1377

Sunflower Close-Up

I never realised how intricate the middle of a sunflower was until Chris rescued a very tall one that got blown down by the wind and put the individual flowers in a vase (see 5th October).
Sue Cooper

@susiemc
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2022  
