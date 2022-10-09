Sign up
Photo 1377
Sunflower Close-Up
I never realised how intricate the middle of a sunflower was until Chris rescued a very tall one that got blown down by the wind and put the individual flowers in a vase (see 5th October).
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5301
photos
70
followers
52
following
378% complete
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
1380
1381
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
6th October 2022 4:17pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sunflower
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 13th, 2022
