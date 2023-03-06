Previous
All At The Same Time by susiemc
Photo 1526

All At The Same Time

All my orchids are flowering at the same time so I put them all together on a little table in the garden room and took a photo, well, lots of photos. Usually they're all on the kitchen windowsill and they look nice there. A couple of more colourful ones have sadly died. I think I need to address that problem!
Four of them are the same, all white. They came from one plant. A few years ago three baby plants were growing on the original plant so after they'd grown to a good size I removed them and put them in individual pots. I've never had this happen before but it's very satisfying to have them all flowering for the first time.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
March 6th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Very impressive display!
March 6th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so impressive!
March 6th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, wow, wow! This is beautiful!
March 6th, 2023  
