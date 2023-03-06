All At The Same Time

All my orchids are flowering at the same time so I put them all together on a little table in the garden room and took a photo, well, lots of photos. Usually they're all on the kitchen windowsill and they look nice there. A couple of more colourful ones have sadly died. I think I need to address that problem!

Four of them are the same, all white. They came from one plant. A few years ago three baby plants were growing on the original plant so after they'd grown to a good size I removed them and put them in individual pots. I've never had this happen before but it's very satisfying to have them all flowering for the first time.