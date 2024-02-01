Previous
Reeds and Geese by susiemc
Reeds and Geese

This is another shot taken at Berrington earlier in the week. In the summer it's a very different place, green and lush, but in the winter it has it's own beauty.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh how lovely
February 2nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Gorgeous bulrushes & all those ducks…..beautiful scene.
February 2nd, 2024  
Mallory ace
oh wow, this looks so peaceful
February 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scene ! - those reeds are wonderful and love the geese!
February 2nd, 2024  
