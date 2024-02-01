Sign up
Previous
Photo 1858
Reeds and Geese
This is another shot taken at Berrington earlier in the week. In the summer it's a very different place, green and lush, but in the winter it has it's own beauty.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
4
1
Embed Code
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5853
photos
65
followers
52
following
509% complete
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
30th January 2024 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
geese
,
national trust
,
leominster
,
berrington
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh how lovely
February 2nd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Gorgeous bulrushes & all those ducks…..beautiful scene.
February 2nd, 2024
Mallory
ace
oh wow, this looks so peaceful
February 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scene ! - those reeds are wonderful and love the geese!
February 2nd, 2024
