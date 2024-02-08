Previous
Slowly Opening by susiemc
Photo 1865

Slowly Opening

We went away for a few days, just as the famous, slow-growing amaryllis was finally flowering. we had an early start so I grabbed a quick photo before we left. I didn't have time to mess around to get the perfect photo.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
511% complete

Photo Details

ace
sweet
February 12th, 2024  
