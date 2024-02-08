Sign up
Photo 1865
Slowly Opening
We went away for a few days, just as the famous, slow-growing amaryllis was finally flowering. we had an early start so I grabbed a quick photo before we left. I didn't have time to mess around to get the perfect photo.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
8th February 2024 9:34am
Tags
flower
,
amaryllis
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 12th, 2024
