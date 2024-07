My Very Good Friends Lis and Rog

We stayed overnight with Lis and Rog on our way to Suffolk. Rog cooked Chris’ birthday breakfast. Lis and I met in September 1961 at Barnsley Girls High School and we’ve been friends ever since. Lis introduced me to 365 11 years ago for which I am forever grateful.

This photo was taken in their garden. How lucky are they to have this wonderful windmill on the other side of their garden hedge.