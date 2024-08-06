Sign up
Photo 2045
Dahlia (Duke of York) with Photo Bomber
The dahlias are just beginning to flower. I love the simple ones, almost as much as the pollinators do.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6063
photos
64
followers
48
following
560% complete
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
,
duke of york
