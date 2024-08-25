Sign up
Previous
Photo 2063
Fun at the Farm Park
We have more house guests. Charlotte has gone, Reggie has gone and now we have Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days. Today we went to The Small Breeds Farm Park. Jake just loved the goats, actually we all did.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
6084
photos
63
followers
48
following
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
Views
9
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2024 12:54pm
family
,
daughter
,
jake
,
grandson
,
goats
,
martha
,
pygmy goats
,
farm park
