Photo 1813
Hooded Merganser In The Snow
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
1814
photos
28
followers
49
following
496% complete
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
31st January 2021 1:37pm
Kerri Michaels
ace
Great shot fav
February 1st, 2021
SwChappell
ace
@moviegal1
Thank you!
February 1st, 2021
