In The Round by swchappell
Photo 1973

In The Round

52Frames theme this week is "distorted", with "extra credit" for the Pep Ventosa technique. I hadn't really thought about trying it, I was going to do something with the crystal ball and call it a day. Then as I read about the technique, I had the idea to walk around the ball, as you do in this sort of thing, then adding an undistorted image of the ball on top in PS - but of course, the image in the ball is distorted already. It seemed like an ok idea in my head, but I'm not sure I took enough photos to really make it all work, or that my backyard is really conducive to the technique in the first place. Can't say I'm that pleased with the final result. Maybe I'll try it again if I find a better location in my travels this weekend.
