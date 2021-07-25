Previous
Next
Wet Rose by swchappell
Photo 1983

Wet Rose

One of the birthday roses I bought for my wife
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful capture- you get the "Good Husband" award for this one!
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise