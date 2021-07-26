Previous
Next
Sylvester Surveying in Softness by swchappell
Photo 1984

Sylvester Surveying in Softness

I recently got a K&F Concepts Black Soft diffusion filter to use with landscapes and such, so of course I must test it on the cats. That may be a failed experiment though, it's a little soft for that purpose.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It has a nice effect on the fur though. It might work if the end product is in black and white.
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise