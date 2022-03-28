Sign up
Photo 2234
Tellico Lake
Our trip to Tennessee was more than just any old road trip. We were also looking for a potential retirement destination. This pano of Tellico Lake is from just outside one community we looked at that has made our short list.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
1
0
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2312
photos
34
followers
56
following
612% complete
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
28th March 2022 3:23pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very pretty- we'll be looking into Kentucky near where our younger son and his family lives. There's such a better atmosphere down there!
April 4th, 2022
