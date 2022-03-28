Previous
Tellico Lake by swchappell
Photo 2234

Tellico Lake

Our trip to Tennessee was more than just any old road trip. We were also looking for a potential retirement destination. This pano of Tellico Lake is from just outside one community we looked at that has made our short list.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

SwChappell

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- we'll be looking into Kentucky near where our younger son and his family lives. There's such a better atmosphere down there!
April 4th, 2022  
