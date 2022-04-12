Previous
The Eye of Sylvester by swchappell
Photo 2245

The Eye of Sylvester

52Frames theme this week is Extreme Closeup. Is this close enough?
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Peter Dulis ace
wow - looks kind of evil - great capture
April 13th, 2022  
