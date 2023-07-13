Sign up
Previous
Photo 2654
Abstract Village
Or something. For 52frames "abstract" theme, doing some ICM on an otherwise boring composition.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2771
photos
36
followers
58
following
Diana
ace
Yourned this into a very interesting image with so much to see, lovely textures too.
July 14th, 2023
