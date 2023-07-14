Sign up
Photo 2655
Dinosaurs
Sand cranes (I think) in central Florida. These are huge, I'm pretty sure they must be dinosaurs
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
6
3
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2779
photos
36
followers
58
following
729% complete
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
LOL, good capture
July 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
they are gorgeous, beautiful capture.
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking birds.
July 22nd, 2023
Steve Chappell
ace
@hjbenson
Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you!
@wakelys
Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lol, this is a fantastic capture!
July 22nd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Sandhill Cranes.... and they can be a nuisance here in Central Florida. They are not afraid of people.
July 22nd, 2023
