Dinosaurs by swchappell
Photo 2655

Dinosaurs

Sand cranes (I think) in central Florida. These are huge, I'm pretty sure they must be dinosaurs
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Steve Chappell

@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
Harry J Benson ace
LOL, good capture
July 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
they are gorgeous, beautiful capture.
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking birds.
July 22nd, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
@hjbenson Thank you!
@ludwigsdiana Thank you!
@wakelys Thank you!
July 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Lol, this is a fantastic capture!
July 22nd, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Sandhill Cranes.... and they can be a nuisance here in Central Florida. They are not afraid of people.
July 22nd, 2023  
