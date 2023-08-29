Sign up
Photo 2753
Good Morning, Ponta Delgada
I'm way behind, but catching up. This was from the end of August.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2885
photos
35
followers
56
following
754% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th August 2023 8:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great vantage point and broody scene fv!
November 6th, 2023
