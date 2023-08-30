Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2754
Waterfall on São Miguel Island
Didn't bring my tripod on this tour for some stupid reason, so this is several short exposures stacked and blended in PS. It came out better than I expected, I think.
I'm way behind, but catching up, so no need to comment. This was from the end of August.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
2893
photos
35
followers
56
following
756% complete
View this month »
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
Latest from all albums
61
2755
2756
62
2757
2758
2759
2760
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
30th August 2023 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
I don’t take my tripod because it’s too heavy! This is a great shot. I’m envious.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close