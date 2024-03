The Root of All Chaos

For the 52frames Chaos theme. The root of all chaos in my house are the four terrors that have enslaved their humans. Gabi chose not to participate, which adds a bit of behind-the-scenes chaos, I guess. I took multiple exposures of Ursula and Freddie, and one of Sylvester, then sucked them all into PS and played with masks and filters and blend modes. For the background, I used a simple AI prompt to create blue and green fire. Finally, I added some fog and bokeh overlays