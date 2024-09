Lightspeed Past the Brewery

I realize I've been neglecting 365 for a while now, apologies to everyone. One part of life sucks up time, it has to come from somewhere, I suppose. I have been shooting, so there's that. Processing and posting, though, not so much. And writing, but that's another post for another day. I'll do my best to get back on the 365 wagon, though I suspect it'll be in fits and starts--apologies in advance.



In the meantime, here's a long exposure by the neighborhood brewery.