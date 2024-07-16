Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3029
Little Cat
Here's Ursula, posing for the camera but not moving where I wanted her. For 52frames Shape With Light challenge
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3260
photos
42
followers
68
following
829% complete
View this month »
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
3027
3028
3029
Latest from all albums
98
3025
99
100
3026
3027
3028
3029
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
16th July 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close