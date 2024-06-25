Previous
Hiking Around Jasper by swchappell
103 / 365

Hiking Around Jasper

We took a hike around this lake in Jasper National Park. No boaters that day, but we did see these
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Awesome with reflections
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise