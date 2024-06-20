Sign up
Previous
Next
96 / 365
Emerald Pond
After Maligne Canyon, we took a drive past this pristine green pond we had passed on the way in.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
1
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
3256
photos
42
followers
68
following
27% complete
View this month »
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
Latest from all albums
96
97
3023
3024
98
3025
99
3026
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
23rd June 2024 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Love the colour of the water, beautiful capture and scene.
July 16th, 2024
