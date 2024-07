Maligne Canyon

A canyon crossed by six bridges, one of the more popular spots in Jasper. We hiked to the fifth bridge as the sixth was quite a distance past that. A beautiful area with lots of waterfalls.



It's also where I lost my circular polarizer (grr). The action was tight, and rather than turning I was unscrewing. Fortunately, the company (Breakthrough Photography) covered it under warranty, so a replacement was waiting for me when I got home.