96 / 365
First View of Jasper
One of the spectacular views you see once you've entered Jasper National Park.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
2
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra Stuff
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
22nd June 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 14th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2024
