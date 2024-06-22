Previous
First View of Jasper by swchappell
96 / 365

First View of Jasper

One of the spectacular views you see once you've entered Jasper National Park.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise