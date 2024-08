Gabi in the Kaleidoscope

Amazon prime day tempted me with all kinds of crap I don't need. Like a kaleidoscope filter. So of course I had to get one. And I will say, it has been kind of fun to try it out. I'm not sure that Gabi agrees, though.



The filter rotates so you can change the effect, but the effect also changes based on focal length. For this one, I stuck the filter on my 100-500 and tried it at different zooms and rotations. All of them came out good but I think I like this one the best.



For 52Frames "distortion" theme.