Levitating Anthology by swchappell
Photo 3035

Levitating Anthology

For the 52Frames "Levitation" theme this week. I took the opportunity to show off my latest time-suck: I have a story in this anthology! Apologies for the shameless self-promotion...

When my wife retired, she took up writing and urged me to as well. So I did, and somehow managed to even publish some of them.
20th September 2024 20th Sep 24

Steve Chappell

Corinne C ace
Fun pic. Congratulations for your published stories!
September 20th, 2024  
