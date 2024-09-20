Sign up
Previous
Photo 3035
Levitating Anthology
For the 52Frames "Levitation" theme this week. I took the opportunity to show off my latest time-suck: I have a story in this anthology! Apologies for the shameless self-promotion...
When my wife retired, she took up writing and urged me to as well. So I did, and somehow managed to even publish some of them.
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
1
1
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
Corinne C
ace
Fun pic. Congratulations for your published stories!
September 20th, 2024
