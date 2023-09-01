Previous
Cozido das Furnas by swchappell
Cozido das Furnas

A hearty stew cooked underground, in the hot volcanic soil that is prevalent there. It's made only in Furnas. It was delicious, but much too much food.

I'm way behind, but catching up, so no need to comment. This was from the September.
1st September 2023 1st Sep 23

Steve Chappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Several years here on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
John Falconer ace
Looks fabulous
November 13th, 2023  
Dawn ace
The Māoris have something similar called a hāngi , a pit is dug river stones are heated over a open fire then placed in pit followed by food traditionally wrapped in flax nowadays they use wire baskets and tinfoil once all food in pit it’s covered with dirt left to cook for atleast 8hrs
November 13th, 2023  
