Previous
62 / 365
Cozido das Furnas
A hearty stew cooked underground, in the hot volcanic soil that is prevalent there. It's made only in Furnas. It was delicious, but much too much food.
I'm way behind, but catching up, so no need to comment. This was from the September.
1st September 2023
1st Sep 23
Steve Chappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest photographer with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats.
John Falconer
ace
Looks fabulous
November 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
The Māoris have something similar called a hāngi , a pit is dug river stones are heated over a open fire then placed in pit followed by food traditionally wrapped in flax nowadays they use wire baskets and tinfoil once all food in pit it’s covered with dirt left to cook for atleast 8hrs
November 13th, 2023
