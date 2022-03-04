Previous
Next
Throwbacks: 3/4/2011 by swchappell
4 / 365

Throwbacks: 3/4/2011

My wife's favorite, pistachio. For the record, my cone that day was my favorite, coffee. If only I could remember where this was.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

SwChappell

ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that. You...
1% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise