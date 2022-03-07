Previous
Throwbacks: 3/7/2020 by swchappell
Throwbacks: 3/7/2020

A lucky shot I managed to get of a plane in front of the moon, with the wrong lens to really do it justice, of course.
SwChappell

Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great timing- great catch!
March 8th, 2022  
