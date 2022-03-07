Sign up
7 / 365
Throwbacks: 3/7/2020
A lucky shot I managed to get of a plane in front of the moon, with the wrong lens to really do it justice, of course.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
SwChappell
ace
@swchappell
Hobbiest with occasional delusions of grandeur, and several cats. Sixth year of this on 365 project, after a few years on Shuttercal before that.
2283
photos
33
followers
55
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great timing- great catch!
March 8th, 2022
