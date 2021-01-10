Around the world

I have been keeping myself busy during the endless lockdowns over the past year. One of the things that kept me out of trouble and stopped me going stir crazy is my new business venture "Captain Flynn's Electric Circus". It started as a bit of a hobby and has grown exponentially over the past 18 months until now it is becoming a full time job.



I basically create pieces of steampunk objet d'art out of old bits of junk, old valves and whatever strange and interesting bits and pieces I find in charity shops, car boot sales and junk shops. It is mostly recycled, upcycled, repurposed bits of junk........ but I manage to turn these things into very desirable bits of steampunk sculpture. They have proved very popular and I am selling hundreds of them on eBay. It is turning into a very lucrative venture.



This is one such item I finished yesterday. It features an old 1950's clockwork children's toy which I picked for next to nothing because the clockwork mechanism was damaged beyond repair. I have mounted it on a rustic woodem box and connected it to an small electric moter. Illuminated it with old radiio valves and decorated it with LED lights and various cogs and other steampunk embellishments.



They do say that one person's junk is another person's treasure. It's just a case of uniting the right person with the right bit of junk. :)

