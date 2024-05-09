Previous
Our new baby girl - Lady Luna by swillinbillyflynn
Our new baby girl - Lady Luna

We thought our little Princess Lia needed a playmate. So we picked this little fur ball up from the local cat rescue. She is 18 months old and very beautiful.

We have kept her in a room on her own overnight, but will let her out later today to meet Lia. I do hope they will get on. They should do as they are both very sweet natured and friendly.
Annie D ace
what a sweetie and very pretty
May 9th, 2024  
kali ace
Lovely little lioness, my childhood pet was a tortoishell
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw she is a beauty, I hope she settles in quickly and becomes good friends with Princess Lia
May 9th, 2024  
