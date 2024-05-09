Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 1225
Our new baby girl - Lady Luna
We thought our little Princess Lia needed a playmate. So we picked this little fur ball up from the local cat rescue. She is 18 months old and very beautiful.
We have kept her in a room on her own overnight, but will let her out later today to meet Lia. I do hope they will get on. They should do as they are both very sweet natured and friendly.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
3
0
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4000
photos
139
followers
161
following
335% complete
View this month »
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
8th May 2024 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
luna
,
lia
Annie D
ace
what a sweetie and very pretty
May 9th, 2024
kali
ace
Lovely little lioness, my childhood pet was a tortoishell
May 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw she is a beauty, I hope she settles in quickly and becomes good friends with Princess Lia
May 9th, 2024
